Left Menu

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

"For more and more industries, energy prices are becoming an existential problem," said vbw head Bertram Brossardt. Berlin on Sunday announced a 65-billion-euro ($64.33 billion) aid package to help citizens and companies cope with rising prices but BDI head Siegfried Russwurm said the package was not enough, calling on the government to co-finance electricity network charges.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-09-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 15:09 IST
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

More than 90% of medium-sized German companies see rising energy and raw materials prices as a major or existential threat, a survey showed on Wednesday, highlighting the growing risks for Germany's "Mittelstand" which forms the backbone of the economy. After benefiting from cheap Russian gas for decades, industry in Europe's largest economy is facing a crunch as Russia cuts supplies, pushing energy suppliers to purchase gas at spiking market prices and pass those costs on to consumers.

In a survey by Germany's BDI industry association of 593 companies, which took place from mid-August until early September, more than a third said their existence was under threat due to rising prices, up from 23% in February. Some 58% saw skyrocketing costs as a major challenge and almost 25% were considering or in the process of relocating part of their business. One in 10 companies had curtailed or interrupted production due to the price jumps.

The Bavarian vbw industry group on Wednesday said its energy price index had more than doubled in a year by July 2022. "For more and more industries, energy prices are becoming an existential problem," said vbw head Bertram Brossardt.

Berlin on Sunday announced a 65-billion-euro ($64.33 billion) aid package to help citizens and companies cope with rising prices but BDI head Siegfried Russwurm said the package was not enough, calling on the government to co-finance electricity network charges. "Politicians must now take action to prevent bankruptcies and further economic and social upheaval," Russwurm said. ($1 = 1.0104 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022