President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to discuss reopening a U.N.-brokered deal that allows Ukraine to export its grain via the Black Sea after accusing Kyiv and the West of using it to deceive developing countries and Russia.

ENERGY * Putin threatened to cut off energy supplies if price caps are imposed on Russia's oil and gas exports, warning the West that it would be "frozen" like a wolf's tail in a famous Russian fairy tale. He also said Russia had agreed all the key parameters to sell gas to China via Mongolia.

* Ukraine is looking at the option of shutting down its Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for safety reasons and is worried about the reserves of diesel fuel used for backup generators, Kyiv's top nuclear safety expert said. * Myanmar has started buying Russian oil products and is ready to pay for deliveries in roubles, the RIA news agency cited junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing as saying.

* Italy could consider lowering the heating temperature in industrial and residential buildings by 2 degrees Celsius in case of a "catastrophe" over Russian gas flows, the minister for ecological transition told Corriere della Sera. * U.N. chief Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to agree to a demilitarized perimeter around the Russian-held Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant.

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow had requested "additional explanations" from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on their report from a visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Interfax news agency reported. GRAIN

* Putin said he would discuss "limiting the destinations for grain and other food exports" with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, who helped broker the deal to free up exports from Ukraine's southern ports in July. * Putin also said some restrictions on Russia's fertiliser exports had been eased, but problems remained, pledging to revise the deal to ensure it reaches its original goals.

* A Ukrainian presidential adviser said Russia had no grounds to review the deal allowing Ukraine to export grain from ports in the Black Sea and that the terms of the agreement were being strictly observed. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian forces have attacked the Russian-held eastern town of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region, a senior pro-Moscow separatist official said, as Ukrainian officials remained guarded about how their counter-offensive was faring. * The Russian-installed commandant of a southern Ukrainian city was seriously wounded in a blast, an official said, the latest in a series of apparent assassination attempts in occupied areas.

* Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had taken the settlement of Kodema in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region from Ukrainian forces. DIPLOMACY/POLITICS

* Putin said the West was failing because an aggressive and futile attempt to isolate Russia with sanctions was destroying the global economy just as Asia was rising to claim the future. * Russia could be about to buy millions of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, the White House said, an allegation immediately dismissed as "fake" by Russia's ambassador to the United Nations.

ECONOMY/MARKETS * The head of Russia's VTB said the banking sector had largely overcome the most serious effects of Western sanctions and that systemic capitalization of Russian banks was likely not needed.

* The U.S. Treasury is seeking to design a simple compliance regime for enforcing a price cap on Russian oil exports and hopes that China and India join the coalition or at least take advantage of it, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said.

