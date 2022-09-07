Russia may buy up to 3 mln T of grain for state stockpile this year - ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-09-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 15:50 IST
Russia may buy up to 3 million tonnes of grain for the state reserve fund this year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.
The state's grain reserve fund is designed to help smooth prices in the domestic market, allowing the government to cool the market by offloading supplies should prices rise too fast.
