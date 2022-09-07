PM Kisan scheme: 21 lakh farmers selected in UP found ineligible, says state Agri Min

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 21 lakh farmers selected in Uttar Pradesh have been found ineligible in a probe, state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said on Wednesday.

The amount given to those ineligible farmers so far under the scheme will be recovered from them, the minister added.

A total of 2.85 crore farmers were selected under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state, out of which 21 lakh beneficiaries have been found ineligible, Shahi said while talking to reporters here.

There are many such cases in which both husband and wife are getting the benefit of this scheme, he said, adding that recovery of the amount will be done from the ineligible farmers.

He also informed that the 12th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will be released by the end of this month and only those farmers whose land records and on-site verification work is uploaded on the PM-Kisan portal will be given the benefit of the plan.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi said the process of uploading data on the Kisan Portal is being done on a war footing and the 12th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi will be given to all eligible farmers.

The Agriculture Minister said that till now, the work of loading the land records of 1.51 crore farmers has been done on the portal. He appealed to the farmers to get their data uploaded to the portal as soon as possible.

