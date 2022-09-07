Left Menu

EU plans non-gas power price cap of 200eur/MWh - document

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:46 IST
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay
The European Commission has drawn up plans for an EU cap of 200 euros per megawatt hour on the price of electricity from generators that do not run on gas, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

Brussels is drafting emergency measures to pull down rocketing gas and electricity costs this winter. A draft of the Commission proposals, seen by Reuters, also includes a target for countries to cut their electricity use by 10% each month compared with the same period in the last five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

