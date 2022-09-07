Left Menu

New UK PM Truss wants more oil and gas extraction from the North Sea

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:57 IST
Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
  • United Kingdom

Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, said on Wednesday she wanted to see more extraction of oil and gas from the North Sea and more investment in nuclear power. Speaking at her first prime minister's question time in parliament, Truss said she wanted to find ways to address rising energy costs for businesses.

"I want to see us use more of our energy supply, including more oil and gas from the North Sea and nuclear power," she said.

