Left Menu

Germany needs legislative reform to keep nuclear plants on standby - environment ministry

German lawmakers must reform existing legislation in order to allow nuclear power stations to remain on standby beyond a planned exit from nuclear power at the end of this year, a spokesperson for the environment ministry said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-09-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:15 IST
Germany needs legislative reform to keep nuclear plants on standby - environment ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Germany

German lawmakers must reform existing legislation in order to allow nuclear power stations to remain on standby beyond a planned exit from nuclear power at the end of this year, a spokesperson for the environment ministry said. The spokesperson added that he expected the situation would allow enough forewarning to bring the stations online before any potential blackouts.

If they were to be brought back online, they must remain active until the end of line operation, the spokesperson said, adding that they could not be turned off and on "like coffee machines". Following a plunge in energy imports from Russia, the government announced on Monday that Germany will keep two of its three remaining nuclear plants available for power production as part of a reserve scheme to avoid possible power shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022