Left Menu

PM Kisan scheme:21 lakh farmers chosen in UP found ineligible, says state Agri Minister

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:46 IST
PM Kisan scheme:21 lakh farmers chosen in UP found ineligible, says state Agri Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 21 lakh farmers selected in Uttar Pradesh have been found ineligible in a probe, state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said on Wednesday.

The amount given to those ineligible farmers so far under the scheme will be recovered from them, the minister added.

A total of 2.85 crore farmers were selected under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state, out of which 21 lakh beneficiaries have been found ineligible, Shahi told reporters here.

There are many such cases in which both husband and wife are getting the benefit of this scheme, he said, adding those found ineligible included many who used to file income tax.

The minister said that the amount will be recovered from the ineligible farmers.

About the verification, Shahi said that it was a routine process, and complaints, if any, are also looked into during the process.

Those found ineligible included many who used to file income tax, he noted.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the Government of India. Under the scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to all land-holding farmer families. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. On February 24, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur by transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers. The scheme was frequently referred to by the BJP leaders during the recent Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly election.

The Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister informed that the 12th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will be released by the end of this month, and only those farmers whose land records and on-site verification work is uploaded on the PM-Kisan portal will be given the benefit of the plan.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi said the process of uploading data on the Kisan Portal is being done on a war footing and the 12th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi will be given to all eligible farmers.

The Agriculture Minister said that till now, the work of loading the land records of 1.51 crore farmers has been done on the portal. He appealed to the farmers to get their data uploaded to the portal as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022