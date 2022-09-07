Left Menu

Reserve plans for German Isar 2 nuclear plant not technically possible - operator E.ON

E.ON had said it would examine the government's request but cautioned that nuclear power plants, in their technical design, were not reserve power plants that could be variably switched on and off.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:01 IST
Reserve plans for German Isar 2 nuclear plant not technically possible - operator E.ON
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Germany

E.ON, the operator of Germany's Isar 2 nuclear plant, does not see it as technically possible to put the plant on reserve mode beyond the scheduled closure at the end of 2022, it said on Wednesday. "We communicated on Monday evening that nuclear power plants are not suitable for reserve power plant operation for technical reasons," said E.ON, which operates the plant through its PreussenElekt unit.

It said it was in contact with the government on the issue. The economy ministry was not immediately available for comment.

On Monday, Berlin announced plans to keep two of its three remaining nuclear power stations on standby to ensure enough electricity supply through the winter during a gas crunch. E.ON had said it would examine the government's request but cautioned that nuclear power plants, in their technical design, were not reserve power plants that could be variably switched on and off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022