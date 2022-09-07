Reserve plans for German Isar 2 nuclear plant not technically possible - operator E.ON

E.ON, the operator of Germany's Isar 2 nuclear plant, does not see it as technically possible to put the plant on reserve mode beyond the scheduled closure at the end of 2022, it said on Wednesday. "We communicated on Monday evening that nuclear power plants are not suitable for reserve power plant operation for technical reasons," said E.ON, which operates the plant through its PreussenElekt unit.

It said it was in contact with the government on the issue. The economy ministry was not immediately available for comment.

On Monday, Berlin announced plans to keep two of its three remaining nuclear power stations on standby to ensure enough electricity supply through the winter during a gas crunch. E.ON had said it would examine the government's request but cautioned that nuclear power plants, in their technical design, were not reserve power plants that could be variably switched on and off.

