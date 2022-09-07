Left Menu

Iran’s Guards Commander says any country involved in Israel’s aggression will 'pay its price' - Tasnim

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Wednesday any country involved in any Israeli aggression against Islamic Republic will "pay its price", Iranian Tasnim news agency reported, amid an impasse between Tehran and Washington to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

"The Zionist regime (Israel) is considered a major threat to Iran's security… all governments that cooperate with this regime's aggression against Iran's security will pay its price," Tasnim quoted senior commander Gholamali Rashid as saying.

Israel, which sees Iran's nuclear program as a threat to its existence, has warned of military action against the country's nuclear sites if the diplomacy fails to curb Tehran's nuclear work. Iran has repeatedly said it will give a crushing response to any aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

