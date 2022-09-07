MP: Two elderly farmers die of electrocution

Two elderly farmers were electrocuted after they accidentally came in contact with a power transformer when they were working in their agricultural field at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Gohinda village under Bhitarwar police station limits in the morning.

Bhitarwar police station in-charge Prashant Sharma said the two farmers, identified as Chandan Singh Kushwaha (60) and Mayaram Patsaria (65), came in contact with the transformer installed in the agriculture fields when they were working there.

People working nearby took them to a hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, he said.

