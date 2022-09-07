Left Menu

President Murmu extends greetings on Onam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:34 IST
President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Onam, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.

In her message, the President extended her warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Onam ''to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala''.

''Celebrated to mark the harvesting of crops, Onam is an occasion to respect the hard work of our farmers and to express our gratitude towards Mother Nature. People of Kerala have preserved their rich cultural heritage. This festival is also an opportunity for them, to promote mutual cooperation and harmony,'' Murmu said.

''On the occasion of Onam, let us resolve to work unitedly and contribute in making India a prosperous and glorious nation,'' she said.

