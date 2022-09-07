Grain exports from Ukraine helping to push prices down - UN spokesperson

A drop in global wheat prices in August was partly due to grain exports resuming from Ukraine and ensuring food and fertilizer supplies was critical to sustaining a downtrend, a UN spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson's comments, sent to Reuters, came after President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted to discuss amending the U.N.-brokered deal that allows Ukraine to export its grain via the Black Sea.

