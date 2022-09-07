Left Menu

Huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives recovered along Assam-Arunachal border

Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, and explosives in Sonitpur district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Wednesday.

ANI | Sonitpur (Assam) | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:55 IST
Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, and explosives in Sonitpur district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Wednesday. Based on intelligence, Sonitpur district police and Indian Army personnel launched a joint operation in a forest area under Missamari police station.

The team recovered a significant amount of weapons, ammunition, and explosives that were hidden underground in a trunk in the forest close to the Belsiri river. The team seized 110 rounds of AK ammunition, 80 rounds of INSAS ammunition, 58 rounds of SLR (7.62 mm) ammunition, 32 rounds of LMG ammunition, and three rounds of 9mm ammunition in the area. They also recovered one hand-made gun, one factory-made gun, six hand-made pistols, six pistol magazines, two hand grenades, 82 empty cartridges, 15 rounds of live point 22 ammunition, four packets of explosive powder and 25 kg of explosive.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sonitpur district, Sushanta Biswa Sarma said, "Police and the Indian Army jointly conducted the operation at Zero area under Missamari police station along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and recovered the arms, ammunition, and explosives." "We suspect that suspected militants had kept hidden the weapons in the jungle area," said the senior officer. (ANI)

