TVS Supply Chain Solutions aims to train 2,000 youth to be job ready

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has inaugurated its new training academy at Oragadam near here aimed at making 2,000 youth ready for employment every year, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based company has planned to set up a similar training academy to serve the western parts of the country.

The academy at Oragadam, about 45 km from here, provides essential and specific skill-set training and knowledge to help create a pool of supply chain talent who would be employment ready after the training programme.

Youth hailing from rural areas would be trained in the academy and would be utilised in the entire supply chain industry.

The residential training programme run by the academy facilitates boarding and lodging for the students during the training period 'without any cost', a company statement said.

''We have created an academy to provide focused skill-set training on warehouse management, transportation management and technology related aspects ensuring classroom and on the job training,'' TVS Supply Chain Solutions, managing director Ravi Viswanathan said.

The certification courses at this centre will set the benchmark for the industry best practices and the trained individuals will be ready for employment in the fast-growing supply chain industry, he said.

''We will be replicating this model in other parts of the country too, starting from western region in the near future. The aim is to train around 5,000 individuals every year in the next couple of years,'' Viswanathan said.

The academy spread over 29,000 sq ft has model warehouse training centre, classroom, spares and maintenance room, material handling equipment training yard facilities among others, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)