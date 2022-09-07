Left Menu

TVS Supply Chain Solutions aims to train 2,000 youth to be job ready

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-09-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 19:09 IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions aims to train 2,000 youth to be job ready
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has inaugurated its new training academy at Oragadam near here aimed at making 2,000 youth ready for employment every year, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based company has planned to set up a similar training academy to serve the western parts of the country.

The academy at Oragadam, about 45 km from here, provides essential and specific skill-set training and knowledge to help create a pool of supply chain talent who would be employment ready after the training programme.

Youth hailing from rural areas would be trained in the academy and would be utilised in the entire supply chain industry.

The residential training programme run by the academy facilitates boarding and lodging for the students during the training period 'without any cost', a company statement said.

''We have created an academy to provide focused skill-set training on warehouse management, transportation management and technology related aspects ensuring classroom and on the job training,'' TVS Supply Chain Solutions, managing director Ravi Viswanathan said.

The certification courses at this centre will set the benchmark for the industry best practices and the trained individuals will be ready for employment in the fast-growing supply chain industry, he said.

''We will be replicating this model in other parts of the country too, starting from western region in the near future. The aim is to train around 5,000 individuals every year in the next couple of years,'' Viswanathan said.

The academy spread over 29,000 sq ft has model warehouse training centre, classroom, spares and maintenance room, material handling equipment training yard facilities among others, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022