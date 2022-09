Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against Afghanistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in a crucial Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

The Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah. Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

