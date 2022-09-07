Left Menu

German economy ministry defends nuclear power plant reserve plan

The German Economy Ministry has defended its plan to keep nuclear power stations available on reserve to ease the gas crunch in a letter to Preussen Elektra, after the E.ON subsidiary cast doubt on the plan's workability.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 19:38 IST
German economy ministry defends nuclear power plant reserve plan
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German Economy Ministry has defended its plan to keep nuclear power stations available on reserve to ease the gas crunch in a letter to Preussen Elektra, after the E.ON subsidiary cast doubt on the plan's workability. Germany was due to complete its long-planned phase-out of nuclear power by the end of this year, but a plunge in energy deliveries from Russia has prompted the government to keep two of three remaining plants on standby until April to avoid possible power outages.

Either reserve operations will be determined necessary in December, in which case one or both reactors would remain in operation, or power stations could be restarted in January or February, said the letter, seen by Reuters. It seems technicians at Preussen Elektra, which is responsible for operating and decommissioning E.ON's nuclear assets, did not understand that the plan does not involve turning nuclear power plants on and off continually, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022