Delhi L-G receives complaint against Kejriwal seeking probe into undervalued land plots, duping exchequer

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has received a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that he "grossly undervalued" and sold three urban commercial plots in Haryana's Bhiwani district in 2021 and "evaded stamp duty and capital gains tax," LG House officials said. They said according to the complaint, Kejriwal sold three plots for Rs 4.54 crore and showed on papers "a grossly undervalued price of Rs 72.72 lakh".

The officials said according to the complaint, Kejriwal sold the plots through his wife Sunita Kejriwal at the market rate of Rs 45,000 per sq yard "but showed the transaction at the rate of a meagre Rs 8300 per sq yard on papers". The complaint alleged Kejriwal "duped the exchequer of Rs 25.93 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 76.4 lakh as capital gains tax".

The officials said LG received a copy of the complaint dated August 28, 2022, addressed to Delhi Lokayukta against the Chief Minister, demanding an inquiry. They said LG has marked the complaint to Delhi Chief Secretary for further necessary action.

The complaint said that two of these properties were in the name of Arvind Kejriwal and the third property was in his father's name. It alleged that Kejriwal "grossly undervalued and sold urban commercial plots on a 100-foot road situated in a market in Bhiwani, Haryana on February 15, 2021, at a market price of Rs 4.54 crore actually and showed it on paper at a grossly undervalued price of Rs 72.72 lakh."

According to officials, the complaint said that Kejriwal "not only got unaccounted cash of Rs 3.8 crore but also evaded stamp duty worth Rs 25.93 lakh and capital gains tax amounting to Rs 76.4 lakh apart from obvious income tax evasion." The complaint said the buyers who got in touch with the complainant on condition of anonymity said that Kejriwal sold the plots at the market rate of Rs 1.53 crore, Rs 1.87 crore and Rs 1.14 crore respectively and received the amount exceeding the rate of Rs 8,300/sq. yards mentioned in the sale deed in cash.

The complainant also attached copies of three sale deeds. The officials said that the complaint stated that Kejriwal and his wife, both former IRS officers, "conspired so blatantly to dupe their parent department and got away with it".

The complaint alleged that it is a "clear case of evasion of stamp duty, income tax, capital gains tax and forgery by a person who is holding the high office of the Chief Minister of Delhi". It also alleged that a person who is supposed to protect the law, "has indulged in such blatant corruption and tax evasion." The complaint urged the LG to get the matter inquired into with the help of competent and concerned agencies at the earliest.

It said a free and fair inquiry will ensure that "the fraud is exposed and the guilty brought to book". (ANI)

