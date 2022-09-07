Netherlands backs gas price cap targeting Russia - source
The Netherlands, which has consistently opposed a gas price cap, would support one that targets Russian gas, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Dutch are also in favour of making a 15% voluntary reduction of natural gas demand in the bloc compulsory, the source said.
The comments came two days before a European Energy Council on Friday.
