Netherlands backs gas price cap targeting Russia - source

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 19:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Netherlands, which has consistently opposed a gas price cap, would support one that targets Russian gas, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Dutch are also in favour of making a 15% voluntary reduction of natural gas demand in the bloc compulsory, the source said.

The comments came two days before a European Energy Council on Friday.

