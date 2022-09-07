Sidhu Moosewala's father gets death threat, 1 held

The Mansa Police arrested a man from Jodhpur for allegedly sending a death threat to Punjabi singer Siddu Moose Wala's father, Balkour Singh Sidhu, said the officials on Wednesday. The arrests were made from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The accused had allegedly threatened the singer's father through an email. As per reports the accused has been identified as Mahipal. The threat was sent to Balkour Singh Sidhu with the aim to increase social media followers on a page that Mahipal had created under the name AJ Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Mahipal has been presented in Mansa court. We have obtained 5 days police remand and recovered two mobile phones from it and now it will be investigated more seriously," said SSP Gaurav Toora. Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on September 1, India confirmed that two suspects, one from Kenya and one from Azerbaijan, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala and the country is in close touch with the local authorities. In a response to media queries, over the detention of Sachin Thapan from Azerbaijan and Anmol Bishnoi from Kenya, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "One suspect from Kenya and one suspect from Azerbaijan have been arrested in connection to the murder of Moose Wala. Local authorities have taken custody of these two men. We are in close touch with the local authorities. However, no comments on the legal discourse can be made as of now."

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. In a major development in the Sidhu Moose Wala death case, the Punjab Police said that Sachin Thapan, the person who was exchanging calls with gangster Goldy Brar has been detained in Azerbaijan.

Sachin Thapan has been detained in Azerbaijan. "Sachin Thapan, the person exchanging calls with Goldy Brar, is detained in Azerbaijan with support from the Government of India. Our combined efforts are there to provide justice to the family," said DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav.Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Punjab police, earlier, claimed in their filed petition that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confessional statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. (ANI)

