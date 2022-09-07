Left Menu

New Delhi: Three-day Workshop titled 'Science in Kashmiri Language' inaugurated

Vigyan Prasar formally launched a three-day national workshop titled "Science in the Kashmiri Language" under the collaboration and affiliation of Central University Kashmir and the University of Kashmir under the transmission, promotion and extension of science in the Kashmiri language.

Visual from the workshop (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Vigyan Prasar formally launched a three-day national workshop titled "Science in the Kashmiri Language" under the collaboration and affiliation of Central University Kashmir and the University of Kashmir under the transmission, promotion and extension of science in the Kashmiri language. It was held in the Tola Molla Campus located in the conference hall of Kashmir. The primary purpose of this conference is how to make scientific experiments and discoveries part of writing and convey these discoveries and inventions to the common people through stories.

The welcome speech was given by SCOPE convener and chief administrator Shahid Rasool praised the efforts of the present Vice-Chancellor while recalling the former Vice-Chancellor Merajuddin and said that Project Scope is the result of these efforts. He also praised the staff. The keynote address was delivered by Muhammad Zaman Azarda, former president of the Department of Urdu and Kashmiri and Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Kashmir. He said that there is no shortage of science fiction topics in Kashmiri, space travel, environmental change, cyber crimes, increase in population ratio etc. are the subjects of contemporary fiction writers.

He brought out the important point that the work of a science fiction writer is not only to make scientific inventions and innovations a part of stories but also to bring forward the harmful and fatal effects of scientific discoveries on humans in order to increase the awareness of the public. The session was moderated by Musrat Shah and Irfan Alam moved the vote of thanks. (ANI)

