Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Britain's Cineworld Group said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to find other ways to restructure its debt-laden balance sheet.

The Chapter 11 filing, which can allow a company to stay in business and restructure its debt, involves Cineworld's U.S., UK and Jersey businesses. Cineworld operates more than 9,000 screens across 10 countries and employs around 28,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

