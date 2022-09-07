Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy
Britain's Cineworld Group said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to find other ways to restructure its debt-laden balance sheet.
The Chapter 11 filing, which can allow a company to stay in business and restructure its debt, involves Cineworld's U.S., UK and Jersey businesses. Cineworld operates more than 9,000 screens across 10 countries and employs around 28,000 people.
