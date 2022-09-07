Left Menu

Scholz offers German help with Ukraine reconstruction in call with Zelenskiy

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:54 IST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged Germany's ongoing support for Ukraine during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which the leaders discussed further ways to help the war-torn country, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

This included measures to assist in the reconstruction of Ukraine, the spokesperson said, adding that Scholz had outlined intense preparations for an international conference on this matter, to be held in Berlin on Oct. 25.

Scholz and Zelenskiy also agreed that protecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was of great importance, and backed measures recommended in a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which on Tuesday called for a protection zone around the site. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers)

