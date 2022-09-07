UP tops in milk production in country, says chief secretary

Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in terms of milk production in the country, state's chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said on Wednesday as he reviewed preparations for the World Dairy Summit 2022.

Mishra was in Greater Noida along with UP police chief Devendra Singh Chauhan as they reviewed preparations for the World Dairy Summit 2022 which is scheduled to begin at the India Expo Centre and Mart from September 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the World Dairy Summit 2022, according to an official statement from the UP chief secretary's office.

''India ranks first in milk production in the whole world. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in milk production in India. After a long time the World Dairy Summit is going to be held in India. It is a matter of pride for UP to organise the summit in the state," Mishra said.

"Delegates from India and other countries will also participate in the programme. Along with this, farmers from India and other countries will also participate in the programme," he said, calling on officials and agencies concerned to ensure proper arrangements. Full arrangements should be ensured by the administration and police officials at the local level so that foreign guests and VIPs coming from the country don't have to face any trouble, the top bureaucrat directed them.

During the visit, the chief secretary and the UP DGP held interactions with Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh, Joint Commissioner Love Kumar, District Magistrate Suhas L Y, and Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh, among others.

Mishra also called upon the organizers to ensure good performance from India in the World Dairy Summit to be held.

"India's cow's milk is world famous for its quality standards. So, the organizers display good breed cows in the summit and ensure the event's organisation in India is a success," he added.

The International Dairy Federation's World Dairy Summit is an annual meeting of the global dairy sector, bringing together approximately 1,500 participants from all over the world.

The participant profile includes CEOs and employees of dairy processing companies, dairy farmers, suppliers to the dairy industry, academicians, government representatives, etc. PTI KIS MR

