Shelling damages Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's backup power line -IAEA

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 08-09-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 00:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Shelling on Tuesday damaged a backup power line at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, which has already lost all four of its regular power lines, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.

"Of the three backup lines between the ZNPP and the thermal power station, one is now damaged by shelling, while the two others are disconnected, senior Ukrainian operating staff informed IAEA experts present at the plant since last week," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

