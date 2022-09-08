Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction; Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

It was discovered in 2019 in Colorado, U.S., during road-building on private land. Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing Shoji Morimoto has what some would see as a dream job: he gets paid to do pretty much nothing.

08-09-2022
Odd News Roundup: Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction; Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction

A small dinosaur skeleton will go on sale in Paris next month and is estimated to sell for between 400,000 and 500,000 euros ($495,000), auction house Giquello said. Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at earlier auctions, the fossilized iguanodon skeleton stands just 1.3 metre high and is three metres (9.8 ft) long. It was discovered in 2019 in Colorado, U.S., during road-building on private land.

Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Shoji Morimoto has what some would see as a dream job: he gets paid to do pretty much nothing. The 38-year-old Tokyo resident charges 10,000 yen ($71) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion.

