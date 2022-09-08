Left Menu

India finmin says importing Russian oil part of inflation management

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 11:38 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
India's finance minister said on Thursday that importing Russian oil was part of the country's inflation management strategy and that other countries were also doing something similar.

"And that's where I give credit to the statesmanship of the prime minister to make sure globally that we did keep up the relationship with all countries but yet managed to get the Russian fuel which is what Japan is doing today, which is what some other countries are doing," Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in New Delhi.

