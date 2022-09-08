Finland starts two backup power plants to prevent blackouts

Finnish power grid operator Fingrid started two backup power plants early on Thursday to balance the country's electricity system and thus prevent blackouts, it said in a statement.

"Fingrid asked the electricity market for more upward adjustment offers and the situation has been brought under control," it said. "The price ... is currently exceptionally high at around 5,000 euros/MWh," it added.

