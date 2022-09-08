Girl dies by suicide after failing to clear NEET-UG exam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur

A 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after she failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 exams in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, said Chennai Police on Thursday. She was found hanging at her residence.

The NEET results were declared last night. Police said that the deceased has been identified as Laksha Swetha, resident of Cholapuram, Indira Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal.

The student was also pursuing a second-year MBBS in the Philippines. Swetha was the daughter of a government school headmistress and she completed Class 12 in 2019. She was living with her mother before moving to the Philippines since her mother became estranged from her father.

"After seeing her failure, she hanged herself with a shawl in the hall and died. At 3:30, his mother Amuda called for an ambulance. and The mother rushed her daughter to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Kilpauk, Chennai," said police. Earlier on September 2, a 21-year-old medical aspirant, preparing for the NEET died by suicide. She was identified as Rajalakshmi.

It is said that Rajalakshmi, who wrote the NEET exam for the 3rd time, committed suicide after the answer keys of NEET were made available online, fearing that she would not be able to clear the exam and fulfil her father's dream of becoming a doctor. Last month too, a 17-year-old girl died by suicide after alleged torture by teachers in Kallakurichi.

In the results of the NEET UG-2022, which were declared on Wednesday evening, Rajasthan's Tanishka bagged the topmost rank among the 17.64 lakh candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam. Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Notably, Tanishka shared the same score (715) with those on the second, third and fourth rank. Among the top 50 candidates across the country who came out with flying colours, 18 are females on the list while there are 32 male candidates who made it into the list of the top 50 in India.

Others who featured in the top 10 in the country include Rucha Pawashe (715) from Karnataka, Errabelly Sidharth Rao (711) from Telangana, Rishi Vinay Balse (710) from Maharashtra, Arpit Narang (710) from Punjab, Krishna SR (710) from Karnataka, Zeel Vipul Vyas (710) from Gujarat, and Haziq Parveez Lone (710) from Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 4,29,160 males out of 7,63,545 who appeared in the exam and 5,63,902 females out of 10,01,015 cleared the NEET UG 2022.

The undergraduate medical entrance test had taken place on July 17. The tests were conducted at 3,570 centres spread across 497 cities in the country and 14 cities out of India. (ANI)

