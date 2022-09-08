Czech gas storage filling despite Nord Stream outage, minister says
Czech gas storage has continued to be filled since Russia shut its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Thursday, adding that storage had reached 85% of capacity.
Europe's energy crisis grew more acute this week after Russia halted gas supplied via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, while President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut all supplies if Europe imposed a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Putin pretends Europe will not be able to survive the coming winter without Russian gas, that isn't true," Sikela said in a Twitter post, adding that supplies from Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands were helping fill storage.
The Czech Republic has also secured 3 billion cubic metres of annual gas capacity - about a third of annual consumption - through an LNG terminal in the Netherlands that is due to open on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Andries Jonker hired as Netherlands women's soccer coach
Czechs mulling using EU presidency to call summit over energy prices
Czechs mulling using EU presidency to call summit over energy prices
EXPLAINER-Nord Stream turbine tension puts focus on gas pipeline parts
Netherlands investigates infant's death at overcrowded asylum seeker centre