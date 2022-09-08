Left Menu

Hungary aims to cut gas consumption by 25% at public institutions -govt

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 14:11 IST
Hungary aims to cut gas consumption by 25% at public institutions -govt
Gergely Gulyas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's government aims to cut gas consumption by 25% at public institutions and companies except for hospitals and social institutions due to surging energy costs, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

Gulyas also urged consumers to use gas and electricity sparingly, adding that the government would regulate firewood prices to ensure households have access to the fuel at affordable prices ahead of the heating season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022