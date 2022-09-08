ANTF seizes 25.34 gram 'Chitta' in Shimla, 1 arrested

One person was arrested as the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) seized 25.34 grams of 'Chitta' along with cash in a drug bust in Shimla, Shimla Police informed in a tweet. The arrested person has been identified as Vikram Beta, who was a resident of Batog Tehsil Theog in Shimla. The police also recovered Rs 94,670, besides 25.34 gram 'Chitta' from the possession of the arrested.

'Chitta' or diacetylmorphine is an adulterated form of heroin and it also comprises other drugs The tweet also said that the police have registered FIR Number 104/2022 against him at the Theog Poice station. The case has been registered under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)