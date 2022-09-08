Left Menu

Hungary waiting for details about EU proposal on Russian gas price cap -govt

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 14:26 IST
Hungary waiting for details about EU proposal on Russian gas price cap -govt
Gergely Gulyas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's government is waiting for more details about the European Union's proposed price cap on Russian gas as it does not fully understand the proposal yet, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas also said the government would decide at its next meeting on the future of current price caps on fuel and certain foodstuffs that expire on Oct 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022