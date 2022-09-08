Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari assures full support of MoRTH to Karnataka

Shri Nitin Gadkari directed the State Officials to submit proposals regarding demands/works related to NHAI and also assured full support of MoRTH to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 15:14 IST
Nitin Gadkari assures full support of MoRTH to Karnataka
The Minister also suggested about exploring options to create Bus-Ports, Inter-Modal Stations and Parking Plazas to solve traffic woes.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)
  • Country:
  • India

Aiming towards solving traffic congestion problems in Bengaluru, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari chaired a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai today. They brainstormed over the ideas suggested by Professional Agencies.

Shri Nitin Gadkari directed the State Officials to submit proposals regarding demands/works related to NHAI and also assured full support of MoRTH to the state.

The Minister also suggested about exploring options to create Bus-Ports, Inter-Modal Stations and Parking Plazas to solve traffic woes.

MoS General (Retd.) V.K. Singh, State Transport Minister Shri B. Sriramulu, State PWD Minister Shri C.C. Patil, State MPs P.C. Mohan & Tejasvi Surya and Central & State Officials were also present at the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022