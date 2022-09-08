Nitin Gadkari assures full support of MoRTH to Karnataka

Aiming towards solving traffic congestion problems in Bengaluru, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari chaired a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai today. They brainstormed over the ideas suggested by Professional Agencies.

Shri Nitin Gadkari directed the State Officials to submit proposals regarding demands/works related to NHAI and also assured full support of MoRTH to the state.

The Minister also suggested about exploring options to create Bus-Ports, Inter-Modal Stations and Parking Plazas to solve traffic woes.

MoS General (Retd.) V.K. Singh, State Transport Minister Shri B. Sriramulu, State PWD Minister Shri C.C. Patil, State MPs P.C. Mohan & Tejasvi Surya and Central & State Officials were also present at the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)