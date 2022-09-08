Nitin Gadkari assures full support of MoRTH to Karnataka
Shri Nitin Gadkari directed the State Officials to submit proposals regarding demands/works related to NHAI and also assured full support of MoRTH to the state.
Aiming towards solving traffic congestion problems in Bengaluru, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari chaired a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai today. They brainstormed over the ideas suggested by Professional Agencies.
The Minister also suggested about exploring options to create Bus-Ports, Inter-Modal Stations and Parking Plazas to solve traffic woes.
MoS General (Retd.) V.K. Singh, State Transport Minister Shri B. Sriramulu, State PWD Minister Shri C.C. Patil, State MPs P.C. Mohan & Tejasvi Surya and Central & State Officials were also present at the meeting.
(With Inputs from PIB)
