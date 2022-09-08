Noida police bans private drones during World Dairy Summit

The police in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh passed an order on Thursday banning operation of drones by private individuals or organisations till September 15 across Noida and Greater Noida.

The ban has been ordered invoking powers under CrPC section 144 and citing security reasons in view of the World Dairy Summit-2022, which is scheduled to begin in Greater Noida from September 12.

''World Dairy Summit-2022 is proposed to be organised from September 12 to 15 at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida. The prime minister of India and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to participate in the programme on September 12. In view of security, it is necessary to ban private drone operation,'' the order stated.

It said no drone will be operated by any private person or institution in the area from September 8 to 15.

''Violation of this order will be an offense punishable under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by government officials),'' stated the order passed by the additional deputy commissioner of police (law and order).

Earlier, the Noida Police had banned the use of drones in city skies from August 26 till August 31, citing security reasons in view of the demolition of Supertech's illegal towers.

The International Dairy Federation's World Dairy Summit is an annual meeting of the global dairy sector, bringing together approximately 1,500 participants from all over the world.

The participant profile includes CEOs and employees of dairy processing companies, dairy farmers, suppliers to the dairy industry, academicians, government representatives, etc.

