UK plans to hold a "fiscal event" this month

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:26 IST
Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's government will hold a "fiscal event" later this month where it will set out the cost of a package of measures to freeze energy bills for the next two years, according to a written ministerial statement.

The government announced on Thursday that average household bills would be held at around 2,500 pounds ($2,881) a year for two years from Oct. 1, preventing the expected 80% leap that was due in October.

"The Chancellor of the Exchequer will set out the expected costs as part of the fiscal statement later this month," Jacob Rees-Mogg, Britain's new business minister, said in the statement. ($1 = 0.8676 pounds)

