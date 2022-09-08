UP: Principal accused of thrashing child in Shamli; probe ordered

Left Menu

A family in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that the principal of Jawan Jai Kisan Inter College thrashed their child who is a student of class eight.

ANI | Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:32 IST
The child who was thrashed by intercollege principal in UP's Shamli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A family in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that the principal of Jawan Jai Kisan Inter College thrashed their child who is a student of class eight. Following the complaint, the district administration has constituted a probe to look into the matter.

According to the District Magistrate of Shamli, the family has alleged that the principal thrashed the child in such a way that he received fractures. "A family alleged that the principal of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Inter College thrashed their child studying in Class 8th. The child has fractures and the medical reports also suggest the same," said Jasjit Kaur, Shamli DM.

The DM further announced that she has constituted a team to probe into the matter within two days. "I'm constituting a team of SDM, CO and DRS to probe the matter within two days," Kaur added. She further announced that strict action will be taken against the principal if he was found guilty.

"The family also said that 2-3 such incidents have happened before. The probe committee will look into this as well," Kaur said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

