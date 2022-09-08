Left Menu

UK power price cap will cut inflation peak by 5 points, Truss says

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:36 IST
UK power price cap will cut inflation peak by 5 points, Truss says
Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
A new price cap on power bills will cut the peak of inflation by as much as a five percentage points, Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"This intervention is expected to curb inflation by up to five percentage points, bringing a reduction in the cost of servicing government debt," Truss told parliament.

