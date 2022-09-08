UK power price cap will cut inflation peak by 5 points, Truss says
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A new price cap on power bills will cut the peak of inflation by as much as a five percentage points, Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.
"This intervention is expected to curb inflation by up to five percentage points, bringing a reduction in the cost of servicing government debt," Truss told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Liz Truss
- Kate Holton
- William Schomberg
- Truss
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At Birmingham husting, Rishi Sunak attempts to catch up with Liz Truss
Norway, Britain donate micro drones to Ukraine
FACTBOX-Britain's Princess Diana, who died 25 years ago
Britain imports no fuel from Russia in June for first time on record
Britain to support rebuilding of Ukrainian transport network