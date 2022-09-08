INSTANT VIEW-Britain's Truss details plan to ease energy shock

Britain's new government is freezing surging consumer energy bills for two years and providing support to businesses from crippling energy costs, new Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled on Thursday, in a package that could cost 150 billion pounds ($173 billion). Truss' first policy since becoming Britain's new leader on Tuesday marks one of the biggest fiscal interventions in post-World War Two British history, and will be funded by tens of billions of pounds in new government borrowing.

The full cost will be set out in a later fiscal update from the finance minister. MARKET REACTION:

The pound, which hit a 37-year low on Wednesday, recovered slightly versus the dollar to hit the day's high as Truss spoke and was last up 0.2% on the day at $1.1554. It had been down half a percent earlier in the day. The FTSE 250 midcap index hit a session low as Truss spoke, and was down 0.15% by 1100 GMT. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was little changed, up 0.2%.

Investors have been selling British assets heavily in recent weeks, spooked by the scale of Britain's economic challenges and concerns about whether Truss and her new team's approach to cut taxes and raise spending is the right one. COMMENTS:

ROBERT ALSTER, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, CLOSE BROTHERS ASSET MANAGEMENT: "The initial thought is one of immense relief - we knew disposable incomes were going to return to the low levels of the 1980s and there would be a fairly major recession, and this may avert it."

"It will be really interesting to see where yields end up but I think it will be worth it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)