Left Menu

UK's 40 bln stg energy liquidity support to be 'last resort'

British wholesale energy suppliers will only be able to access a planned 40 billion pound ($46 billion) liquidity support programme as a last resort, and will be charged a high price to do so, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday. "The scheme will be designed to be used as a last resort and will be structured and priced accordingly.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:51 IST
UK's 40 bln stg energy liquidity support to be 'last resort'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British wholesale energy suppliers will only be able to access a planned 40 billion pound ($46 billion) liquidity support programme as a last resort, and will be charged a high price to do so, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday.

"The scheme will be designed to be used as a last resort and will be structured and priced accordingly. It will be open to firms that can prove that they are otherwise in sound financial health, have a UK presence, and play a significant role in UK electricity or gas markets," the ministry said.

An opening date for the scheme would be published by the end of October, it added. ($1 = 0.8671 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022