UK's 40 bln stg energy liquidity support to be 'last resort'

British wholesale energy suppliers will only be able to access a planned 40 billion pound ($46 billion) liquidity support programme as a last resort, and will be charged a high price to do so, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday.

"The scheme will be designed to be used as a last resort and will be structured and priced accordingly. It will be open to firms that can prove that they are otherwise in sound financial health, have a UK presence, and play a significant role in UK electricity or gas markets," the ministry said.

An opening date for the scheme would be published by the end of October, it added. ($1 = 0.8671 pounds)

