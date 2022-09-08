Left Menu

UK government to borrow to pay for energy support, will update debt issuance plans

08-09-2022
  • United Kingdom

Britain will publish new debt issuance plans later this month to fund Prime Minister Liz Truss's energy support plan her office said on Thursday.

"The intervention will initially be funded by the Government - HM Treasury and the Debt Management Office will publish an update to the 2022-23 gilt financing remit alongside the Chancellor's Fiscal Statement to the House later this month," the statement said.

