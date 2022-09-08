Russia may compensate retail investors for sanctions-related losses
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's central bank is in talks with banks about creating a fund to compensate retail investors for losses when their foreign security investments were frozen by Western sanctions, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
"It is possible that income from non-residents' funds that we, for our part, have frozen" could be used to "compensate many investors", Nabiullina said. Russia's banking system has been hit hard by Western sanctions imposed after Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The central bank said earlier this week it planned to gradually limit access for non-qualified retail investors to foreign shares issued by companies from designated "unfriendly" countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nabiullina
- Ukraine
- Moscow
- Russia
- Elvira Nabiullina
ALSO READ
GRAPHIC-How the Ukraine-Russia war rattled global financial markets
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's six-month mark
Russian politician detained for criticising Ukraine invasion
Braving mines and missiles to bring aid to Ukraine’s displaced population
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now