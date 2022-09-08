Left Menu

24-year-old man allegedy tortured by Ghaziabad police, admitted in hospital

A 24-year-old man was allegedly tortured by Ghaziabad police after being picked up on suspicion of theft.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 18:09 IST
(Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was allegedly tortured by Ghaziabad police after being picked up on suspicion of theft. The Indirapuram police picked up the man Sameer on suspicion of theft.

According to police, Sameer has a criminal history and was taken into remand on suspicion of theft. Sameer's family alleges that when they met Sameer in the lockup, he claimed the police had tortured him and in the evening itself, he was admitted by the police to the hospital.

As per Sameer's family, he was working an online job to run the household. Sameer was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Kaushambi in a serious condition by the police last evening and he has been put on a ventilator.

Officials of the Ghaziabad Police declined to comment. Further probe into the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

