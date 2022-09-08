Odd News Roundup: Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction

A small dinosaur skeleton will go on sale in Paris next month and is estimated to sell for between 400,000 and 500,000 euros ($495,000), auction house Giquello said. Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at earlier auctions, the fossilized iguanodon skeleton stands just 1.3 metre high and is three meters (9.8 ft) long. It was discovered in 2019 in Colorado, U.S., during road-building on private land.

