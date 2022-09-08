Books can never be replaced by technology: PM Modi

Highlighting the importance of books and texts as the basic elements of education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said technology is undoubtedly an important source of information but certainly not an alternate to books. Speaking at the inauguration of a book fair in Ahmedabad organised by Navbharat Sahitya Mandir in Gujarat via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "Book and text are the basic elements of our education and worship. Today, in the age of the Internet, this thinking is becoming dominant that when something is required, we will take the help of the Internet. Technology is undoubtedly an important source of information for us, but it is not a way to replace books."

"We are committed to bringing in the forgotten stories of freedom struggle and organising book fairs can always play an important role in doing so," he stated Prime Minister said he started the 'Vanche Gujarat' campaign n the state. He said campaigns like 'Kalam No Carnival' are taking forward that resolve of Gujarat. Libraries have a very old tradition in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate on Thursday evening. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the move symbolises a shift from the erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to the Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. "These steps are in line with Prime Minister's second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of the colonial mindset," the statement said.

Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. The PMO said that it lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking. "Also, a need was felt to organise the Republic Day parade and other National events in a less disruptive manner with minimal restrictions on public movement. The redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character," it said.

Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience. It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others. (ANI)

