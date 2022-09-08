Ukraine has recaptured over 700 sq kms (270 sq miles) of its territory in the east and the south during a lightning counter offensive, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday, offering the first official assessment of the operation. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported "good news" from the front near Kharkiv. Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a news briefing that Ukrainian forces had advanced up to 50 kms (30 miles) behind Russian lines and recaptured more than 20 villages in the Kharkiv region during an ongoing operation. * Heavy fighting was reported on Thursday in areas near the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine after Kyiv warned it might have to shut down the plant to avoid disaster.

* Russian forces overnight fired rockets and heavy artillery into towns in several districts, killing seven civilians, wounding others and damaging more than a dozen houses and buildings, local Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday. * U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv on Thursday to pledge $2 billion in fresh security assistance.

GRAIN SHIPS * Putin said Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a UN-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal as the grain was not going to the world's poorest countries and he wanted to discuss amending the deal.

* Ukraine says around 2.37 million tonnes of food has already left its Black Sea ports, including 1.04 million tonnes for Asian countries and 470,000 tonnes for African states. (Compiled by Alexandra Hudson)

