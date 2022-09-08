Left Menu

Other nations weighing G7 Russia oil price cap, U.S.'s Adeyemo says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 19:57 IST
Other nations weighing G7 Russia oil price cap, U.S.'s Adeyemo says
  • Country:
  • United States

A number of oil-importing countries are considering whether to join the G7's plan to cap the price of Russian oil, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday, adding that the group would issue related rules in the next few days.

Adeyemo, in an interview with Yahoo! News, also said India agreed to continue talks about whether to join the price cap initiative and that Washington hoped China would also consider it.

The rules will direct importers on how to use financial products to ship Russian oil, as long as the price is under the agreed cap, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022