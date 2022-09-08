Other nations weighing G7 Russia oil price cap, U.S.'s Adeyemo says

A number of oil-importing countries are considering whether to join the G7's plan to cap the price of Russian oil, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday, adding that the group would issue related rules in the next few days.

Adeyemo, in an interview with Yahoo! News, also said India agreed to continue talks about whether to join the price cap initiative and that Washington hoped China would also consider it.

The rules will direct importers on how to use financial products to ship Russian oil, as long as the price is under the agreed cap, he added.

