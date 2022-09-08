Vice President Dhankhar visits native village in Rajasthan

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is on an official tour in Rajasthan, his first in the state after assuming office. During the trip, he visited a number of holy places and attended felicitation programs organised in his honour.

He visited his native village Kithana also. Dhankhar's daylong tour started from his native village Kithana in Jhunjhunu where he arrived from Delhi by Air Force helicopters in the morning. On his arrival, he was welcomed by Mamta Bhupesh, Minister of Women & Child Development, Government of Rajasthan, Narendra Kumar, Member Parliament (Lok Sabha), senior officials and people's representatives from the area, an official statement said.

Thereafter, the Vice President and his spouse visited Shri Balaji temple, Jodiya and Shri Thakur Ji temple, Kithana. At his parental village, Dhankhar also laid the foundation stone of a new building at Mahatma Gandhi Government School and interacted with students. During this visit, Kithana Panchayat organised a felicitation program in honour of the Vice President. Speaking on this occasion, Dhankhar highlighted the importance of education in one's life and asked everyone present to focus on the education of their wards. "All I could achieve in my life was because of good education," he said.

Noting that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, he emphasized that the foundation of India's development lies in our villages and urged farmers to focus more on horticulture and tree plantation. After the visit to their village, the Vice President and his spouse reached the famed Shri Balaji Salasar Dham Mandir in Churu district of Rajasthan and prayed for the welfare and happiness of all countrymen.

Dhankhar also visited and prayed at Shri Khatu Shyam Mandir in Sikar, which is one of the most revered shrines of Lord Shri Krishna in the country. Rahul Kaswan, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Sumedhanand Saraswati, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), senior officials and people's representatives from the area accompanied the Vice President during these visits, said the statement.

Subsequently, the Vice President arrived at Jaipur airport where he was welcomed by Kalraj Mishra, the Governor of Rajasthan, Bulaki Das Kalla, Education Minister of Rajasthan, Mamta Bhupesh, Cabinet Minister, Government of Rajasthan and senior officials from the state. At the airport, Dhankhar was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the state police and then he proceeded to Raj Bhawan, Rajasthan. In the evening, Dhankhar attended a felicitation function at Jaipur organised in his honour by the Bar Council of Rajasthan. In his address, the Vice President said that a spinally strong, fair and independent Justice System is the safest guarantee to the blossoming and flourishing of democratic values. "Bar has a critical role to play in this," he added.

Stressing that public confidence in institutions can be sustained only by exemplary adherence to transparency and accountability, the Vice President opined that "Democracy is best nurtured when all constitutional institutions are wholesomely in sync and confine to their respective domain." M. M. Shrivastava, Acting Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court, Sunil Beniwal, Chairman, Bar Council of Rajasthan, Yogendra Singh Shakatawat, Vice-Chairman, Bar Council of Rajasthan, J.S. Choudhary, Convenor & Senior Member, Bar Council of Rajasthan, S. C. Shrimali, Co-Chairman, Bar Council of India, M.S. Singhvi, Advocate General Rajasthan & Ex-Officio Member, Bar Council of Rajasthan, R. D. Rastogi, Additional Solicitor General of India and others attended the felicitation ceremony. (ANI)

