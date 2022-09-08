Left Menu

Punjab: Man hacked to death for drinking alcohol, chewing tobacco near Golden Temple

A man was hacked to death by three men for drinking alcohol and chewing tobacco near Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday, the police said.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 08-09-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 22:27 IST
Arun Pal Singh, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was hacked to death by three men for drinking alcohol and chewing tobacco near Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday, the police said. According to Amritsar police, the deceased person has been identified as Harmanjeet.

"An unfortunate incident happened in Amritsar, yesterday, where a person named Harmanjeet died after three people attacked him. The victim had an argument with the accused as they hurled allegations at him of drinking alcohol and chewing tobacco," said Arun Pal Singh, CP, Amritsar. The police said the FIR has been filed and the accused will be arrested soon.

"He was attacked by those two people along with a waiter from a hotel and died of excessive bleeding. FIR filed, probe underway. We will soon nab all the accused," Singh said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

