LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Colombia to combat money laundering in anti-drugs fight

The latest in Latin American politics today: Colombia to combat money laundering in anti-drugs fight -police director

BOGOTA - Colombia will focus its anti-drug fight on weakening traffickers' financial power and will continue forced eradication of coca crops, the country's new national police director said. The South American country, considered the world's top producer of cocaine, comes under frequent pressure from prime ally the United States to reduce cocaine output.

New leftist President Gustavo Petro has promised strategic changes to the anti-narcotics fight, saying the decades-long war on drugs has failed. Israel, Guatemala sign free trade agreement, Economy Ministry says

Israel and Guatemala have signed a free trade agreement that will include industry, food and agriculture goods, the Israeli Economy Ministry said. The ministry said the agreement will come into effect once it receives final ratification in Guatemala and Israel, whose trade reached $40 million in 2021 - an 11% rise from 2020.

Israeli export of goods such as rubber, plastic, chemicals and machinery makes up 77% of that trade, with Guatemalan export, mainly food and produce, making up around a quarter, the ministry said. Peru launches economic package amid worries of slowing growth

LIMA - Peru's finance ministry has unveiled an economic package it says can help lift the economy at times of a global slowdown and falling copper prices, which are key to the country's economy. Finance Minister Kurt Burneo said the measures could boost gross domestic product growth by 0.6% this year and by 0.8% in 2023.

The announcement comes just weeks after Peru's finance ministry announced economic growth projections that exceeded analysts consensus. The ministry expects GDP growth of 3.3% this year, while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasts 2.6%. Ecuador reaches preliminary deals on oil, mining with indigenous groups

QUITO - Ecuador reached a preliminary agreement with indigenous groups to declare a temporary moratorium on 16 oil blocks, Energy and Mining Minister Xavier Vera said on Wednesday, a turning point in negotiations aimed at staving off renewed street protests. President Guillermo Lasso, a conservative ex-banker, opened a 90-day dialogue in July to hash out implementation of a deal, ending more than two weeks of indigenous protests against his economic and environmental agenda.

The demonstrations left at least eight people dead and severely impacted the oil industry. Colombia approves extradition of government-allied senator's brother to U.S.

BOGOTA - Colombia's government has approved the extradition of Alvaro Fredy Cordoba, the brother of a senator in the left-wing Pacto Historico party of President Gustavo Petro, to the United States to face drug-trafficking charges. The decision to extradite Cordoba, whose sister is Senator Piedad Cordoba, follows proposals from Petro to suspend extradition to the United States of drug traffickers who cooperate with law enforcement and leave drug trafficking for good. (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Alistair Bell)

